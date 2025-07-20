Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 749,477 BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 749,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,404,000. BlackRock International Dividend ETF makes up approximately 11.9% of Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.66% of BlackRock International Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIDD opened at $26.84 on Friday. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $695.56 million and a PE ratio of 20.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

