Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 49,189 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 18,492.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,189 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,017,000 after purchasing an additional 389,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $111.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.