Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 49,189 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 18,492.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,189 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,017,000 after purchasing an additional 389,576 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $111.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
