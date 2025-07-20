Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,478.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $93.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,627,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,612,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 138.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,834,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,154 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,345,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

