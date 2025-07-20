Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Parthenon LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Parthenon LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 5.1% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $41,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 306,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $704.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $686.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.50, for a total value of $370,947.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,632.50. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total transaction of $336,232.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,013.36. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $105,721,208. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $828.00 price target (up from $807.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price target (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.05.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

