Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $236.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.22 and its 200 day moving average is $216.65.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.79.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

