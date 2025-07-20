Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VO stock opened at $284.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

