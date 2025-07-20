Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MREO. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Down 0.6%

MREO opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.46. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,125,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 109.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

