Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stake Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,824 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Match Group by 716.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,254,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,176,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Match Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,968,000 after buying an additional 2,952,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,427,000 after buying an additional 2,042,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

Match Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 70,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. This trade represents a 106.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.