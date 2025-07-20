Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $10.25 Million Investment in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $7,112,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 25.7% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $4,726,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average of $132.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.61.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

