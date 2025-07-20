Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 75,692 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,692 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,309,124.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 465,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,161,419.71. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 36,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $1,619,129.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,279,416 shares in the company, valued at $56,742,099.60. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial set a $56.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $44.47 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

