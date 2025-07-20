Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,035 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,668 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the first quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Barrick Mining Stock Performance
NYSE B opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.28.
Barrick Mining Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
B has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.
About Barrick Mining
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
