Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $44,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $37,974,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $31,677,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 245,427 shares during the period. Ananym Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $21,987,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 475,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 148,457 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 412,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $27,885,676.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,708,433 shares in the company, valued at $250,727,155.13. This trade represents a 12.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $79.98 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

