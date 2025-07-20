Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $219.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.61 and a 200-day moving average of $233.12. The firm has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.