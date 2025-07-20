Lowery Thomas LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Lowery Thomas LLC cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 6.3% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 629.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $231.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $231.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.80.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

