Lowery Thomas LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lowery Thomas LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 735,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 392,380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 85,842 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

