Lowery Thomas LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Lowery Thomas LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 254.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,226,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,291 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,529,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,368,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,224,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 119.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 323,979 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

