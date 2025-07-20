Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 3,492 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,396 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

