Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 7.5%

IYJ opened at $144.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $111.51 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

