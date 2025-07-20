Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 5,202 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 470.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,954,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,724,000 after buying an additional 235,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Wolfe Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $420.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.71.

Shares of VRTX opened at $459.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $449.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.30 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

