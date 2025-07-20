Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 118.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $111,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,779,654.07. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $153.52 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $155.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.29 billion, a PE ratio of 667.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.36.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush set a $160.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.