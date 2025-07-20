Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 604 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,583,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,596,000 after buying an additional 41,666 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of PPA opened at $146.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.08.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Retailers Poised to Outmaneuver Tariff and Recession Concerns
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.