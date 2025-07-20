Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.94.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LBTYA

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($3.01). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Balefire LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 98,182 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,372,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.