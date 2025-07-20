Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 341 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after buying an additional 77,212 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of RWO stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.