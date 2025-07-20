Larson Financial Group LLC Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 489.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 113,048 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after buying an additional 84,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

