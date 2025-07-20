Larson Financial Group LLC Has $155,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

