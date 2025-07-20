Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 373.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.41, for a total value of $1,443,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,495.79. The trade was a 49.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total transaction of $2,794,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,519.38. This trade represents a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $564.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $513.52 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $575.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.97.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.50.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

