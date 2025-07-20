Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,094 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 340.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 68,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $111.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

