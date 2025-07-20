Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $308,520.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $308,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 270,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,888,747.68. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,179 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,340,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 307,907 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,130,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,576,000 after acquiring an additional 203,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,116,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,204,000 after acquiring an additional 317,305 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 530,599 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTOS. Benchmark boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

