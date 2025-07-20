Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 50892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,082.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

