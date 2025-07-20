Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 666 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.