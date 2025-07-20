Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Veeva Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,876,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $282.03 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.41 and a twelve month high of $291.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.48 and a 200 day moving average of $241.90.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.17.

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

