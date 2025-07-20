Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,940 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $140.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $140.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

