Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 251 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE GS opened at $708.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $726.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $647.01 and its 200 day moving average is $601.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $649.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.