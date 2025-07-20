Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

