Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $88.30 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $91.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5418 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

