Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,393,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 182,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,850,000 after buying an additional 203,055 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 613,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after acquiring an additional 185,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

