Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $137.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

