Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,839,000 after purchasing an additional 496,070 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.