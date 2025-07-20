Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.40.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $447.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $429.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $451.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

