Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

