KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 39.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 550,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 171.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 356,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 224,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $4,118,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -482.35%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. This trade represents a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

