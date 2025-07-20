Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 4,121 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,216.8% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

