Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $465.66 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Kava has a total market cap of $465.66 million and $12.66 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00021152 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,853,330 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

