JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1,197.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000.

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $71.27.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

