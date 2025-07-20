JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,241,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,781,000 after purchasing an additional 703,364 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,404,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,794,000 after purchasing an additional 372,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,048,000 after purchasing an additional 596,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,055,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter.

HELO stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

