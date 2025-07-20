JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $38.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KDP. Hsbc Global Res raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $6,884,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,638,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,334,019. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,560. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

