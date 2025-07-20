JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $19.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ACVA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 379,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,309.85. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,078,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,310 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $14,426,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 2,346.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 960,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Stories

