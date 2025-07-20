Joshua Harley Sells 34,478 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joshua Harley sold 34,478 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $45,855.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,394,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,582.59. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Joshua Harley sold 22,883 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $30,205.56.

On Thursday, July 17th, Joshua Harley sold 10,231 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $13,914.16.

Fathom Stock Performance

Shares of FTHM opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

About Fathom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fathom by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fathom by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

