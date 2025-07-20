Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 99.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

