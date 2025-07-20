Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,782 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $37,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.95. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

